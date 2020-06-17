19-year-old woman accused of looting State Street businesses makes initial court appearance

MADISON, Wis. — A 19-year-old woman accused of looting businesses on State Street following a protest in late May made her initial appearance in court Tuesday.

Gabrielle M. Kokesh, 19, of Cottage Grove, is facing charges of burglary and criminal damage to property.

According to court records, she was released from jail on a signature bond Tuesday. Kokesh is not allowed to be in the State Street and Langdon area of Madison and cannot drink alcohol.

Kokesh was arrested Friday on suspicion of helping loot the clothing store August on the night of May 30. Madison police said video footage also showed Kokesh kicking in a window at Power Nine Games.

Police are continuing their attempts to identify, develop probable cause and arrest other alleged looters with the help of “looting images captured by media, security cameras, and other sources.”

