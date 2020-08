16-year-old accused in shooting death of 11-year-old Anisa Scott appears in court

Jason Morrison/FreeImages.com

MADISON, Wis. — Andre Brown, 16, of Madison, accused in shooting death of 11-year-old Anisa Scott, appears in court Tuesday afternoon.

