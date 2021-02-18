19-year-old found unconscious, lying in the snow on Madison’s west side

Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A passerby called 911 early Thursday morning after noticing a man passed out in a snowbank on Madison’s near west side.

The 19-year-old was found unresponsive around 1:50 a.m. near the train tracks along the 1000 block of W. Dayton St., according to a release by the Madison Police Department. This part of town is near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.

Officers said the man was not dressed for the weather. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in this incident, the release said.

