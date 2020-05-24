19-year-old fled from officers during car chase, arrested on multiple charges

MADISON, Wis. — The Iowa County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man Saturday following a car chase on Highway 151 near Highway 39.

At approximately 4:36 p.m., law enforcement officials received a report from Lafayette County dispatch reporting a 2007 white Nissan Altima that was seen driving at a reduced speed.

Officers with the Mineral Point Police Department saw the vehicle driving slowly on the highway and subsequently attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to stop, according to an incident report.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Department and the Ridgeway Marshal’s Office joined the pursuit a short time later. Stop sticks were used twice, but the driver avoided them both times.

The vehicle continued driving northbound in the southbound lanes against traffic, the report said.

Police were able to stop the vehicle and arrested 19-year-old Daeshawn Webster of Madison.

Webster was taken into custody and charged with operating while under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, driving on the wrong side of a divided highway and operating without a valid license.

No injuries were reported during the incident. A portion of Highway 18/151 was restricted to one lane for almost two hours while Wisconsin State Patrol investigated the scene.

