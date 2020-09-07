19 more hospitalized for coronavirus in Wisconsin, no new deaths Monday, DHS says

MADISON, Wis. — Nineteen more people have been hospitalized in Wisconsin because of the coronavirus and more than 500 more positive cases were reported since Sunday, according to official data Monday.

On Monday, collated state and county health data showed an additional 581 cases of COVID-19, which makes Wisconsin’s total count of cases since the start of the pandemic 81,804*.

The seven-day average of newly reported positive cases is 880, according to DHS data.

The state Department of Health Services reported that Monday’s numbers also put the state’s percent of positive tests at 10.4%.

Of all Wisconsinites who have tested positive for the coronavirus, 88.7% of them have recovered from their infections, according to the DHS. In the state, 7.4% of people with the coronavirus have required hospitalization so far.

There were 4,899 people who tested negative, according to data released between Sunday and Monday, with a cumulative total of 1.2 million negative tests in the state.

On Monday, University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank asked undergraduate students to limit their in-person interactions and restrict their movement for the next two weeks, saying “we must reduce infections among our students to ensure that they stay healthy.”

Six residence hall wings at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire are under quarantine after students who tested positive for the coronavirus may have had interactions with others in their buildings.

Dane County health officials said Sunday that the county set a new single-day record for new cases on Saturday, with at least half of the cases among University of Wisconsin-Madison students and staff.

Also on Sunday, State Street Brats, a popular sports bar close to the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, announced it was closing “until further notice” for safety reasons.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.