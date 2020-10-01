20 additional deaths as Wisconsin surpasses 125,000 cases of coronavirus
MADISON, Wis. — Twenty more people have died as Wisconsin has surpassed 125,000 all-time cases of coronavirus.
Combined data from state and county health dashboards showed an additional 2,554* cases of COVID-19 in the state, which makes Wisconsin’s total count of cases since the start of the pandemic 125,357*. 17.4% of the state’s 11,506 tests over the past day came back positive, according to the Department of Health Services.
Twenty* more people died, which is a total of 1,351 in the state.
One-hundred and nine more people were hospitalized between Wednesday and Thursday, the Department of Health Services said. A total of 5.9% of people in the state with COVID-19 have required hospitalizations.
DHS said 101,669 people, or 81.2%, in Wisconsin have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.
