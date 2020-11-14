181 new hospitalizations, 4,500+ new COVID cases in Wisconsin

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. NIAID-RML

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin continues to pile up new cases.

One day after surpassing 300,000 all-time coronavirus cases, combined data from state and county health dashboards showed an additional 4,539* cases of COVID-19 in the state, which makes Wisconsin’s total count of cases since the start of the pandemic 306,948*.

Thirty-eight* more people died, which is a total of 2,663 in the state.

181 more people were hospitalized between Friday and Saturday, the Department of Health Services said. A total of 4.6% of people in the state with COVID-19 have required hospitalizations.

DHS said 235,170 people, or 76.8%, in Wisconsin have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.

