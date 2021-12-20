1,800 Badgers graduate at UW’s winter commencement

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — More than 1,800 doctoral, professional, master’s, and bachelor’s students earned degree inside the Kohl Center on Sunday at UW-Madison’s Winter 2021 Commencement.

Due to the pandemic, Sunday’s ceremony was the first time since December 2019 that family and friends were allowed to watch students graduate in-person.

CNN’s chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju was the keynote speaker.

Total attendance at the ceremony was nearly 6,000 people.

