18-year-old wins Madison Common Council seat, says he is youngest elected official in US

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A freshman student at UW-Madison who was been to represent District 8 in the Madison Common Council says he is the youngest elected official in the country.

Max Prestigiacomo said in a news release that he hopes “becoming the youngest elected official in the country” will inspire other young people to pursue leadership roles in their communities.

Prestigiacomo ran unopposed for the District 8 seat, which covers the bulk of the UW-Madison campus. He received 1,318 votes in the spring election, according to the release.

“I’m humbled by this election and am excited to hit the ground running with new progressive policies catered to the cultural, social, and economic center of this city: young people,” Prestigiacomo said.

According to the release, Prestigiacomo hopes to bring more progressive politics to the table, with a focus on issues that impact young voters.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments