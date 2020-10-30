18-year-old shot inside car on Madison’s north side overnight

Ariana Baldassano by Ariana Baldassano

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for the person who shot an 18-year-old while he was in the car with his friends Thursday night.

The man and his friends had met up with the suspected shooter on Northport Drive just before 10:30 p.m. The group started to drive around the area until an argument started. Police said the shooter shot one of the people in the car. Madison police said they couldn’t say where the victim was sitting in the car at the time. At this point, the car had stopped on Kennedy Road, just off of Northport Drive.

The shooter got out of the car and ran away, as someone in the car called 911. Madison police tried to use a K-9 track but no one was found.

The victim is being treated at a local hospital and is expected to recover. Madison police do not believe this was a random shooting.

