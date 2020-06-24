18-year-old shot in head, Madison police investigate shooting as attempted homicide

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating an attempted homicide after an 18-year-old was shot in the head Tuesday night on Madison’s east side.

The Madison Police Department said the victim was grazed by a bullet while riding as a passenger in a car at 7:49 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital after the shooting.

According to an incident report, the victim was riding in a vehicle on South Stoughton Road when an SUV drove up behind the vehicle at Cottage Grove Road.

The victim told officers he believed more than one gun was used in the shooting. Police said detectives believe it was a targeted act of gun violence.

Police said the SUV was dark and possibly a Volkswagen.

