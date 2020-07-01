18-year-old man dies after being shot at east-side hotel, police say

MADISON, Wis. — An 18-year-old Dane County man died Tuesday after being shot at the Red Roof Inn on Hayes Road, according to the Madison Police Department.

Violent Crimes Unit detectives believe the man was specifically targeted. Police officers are actively looking to identify a suspect.

Police said it received a call at 8:32 p.m. for a report of a weapons violation at the Red Roof Inn on 4830 Hayes Road.

Officers found the victim in the parking lot with a gunshot wound, according to an incident report. The report said police conducted life-saving efforts on the man as they waited for first responders to arrive. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Madison police deployed a K-9 unit to search for a suspect who ran away from the scene.

Those with information on the shooting are encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

