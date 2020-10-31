18-year-old male shot in his car on Kennedy Road

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police continue to search for the suspect in the shooting of an 18-year-old male on the 4300 block of Kennedy Road Thursday night.

An incident report from Madison Police said the victim met the male suspect with some of his friends on the 500 block of Northport Drive. The suspect then got into the victim’s vehicle and started to drive around the area.

After an argument began in the vehicle, the suspect shot one of the occupants and left the scene on foot.

One of the victim’s friends called 911 and the victim was taken to a local hospital. He is now in stable condition.

A K9 track did not lead to the suspect.