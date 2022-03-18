18-year-old killed in car vs. semi crash on Highway 16, police say

FALL RIVER, Wis. — An 18-year-old was killed Thursday afternoon following a semi vs. car crash on State Highway 16 in Fall River.

The crash, which happened around 4:15 p.m. near the highway’s intersection County Road D, closed down the highway for more than five hours, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Fall River police identified the man Friday morning as 18-year-old Domanic Richter of Cambria.

According to a press release from the Fall River Police Department, Richter, who was driving a Toyota Camry, pulled out from a stop sign on County Road D onto Highway 16 when an oncoming semi-truck hit him.

Richter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fall River Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, Rio Police, State Patrol, Columbus Police, Fall River Fire Department, Life Star EMS, Columiba County Highway Department, Columbia County Medical Examiner, and Blystone Towing all responded to the scene.