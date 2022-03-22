18-year-old charged in stolen vehicle crash that caused Beltline backups appears in court

by Logan Reigstad

Background: A traffic camera view of a crash involving a reportedly stolen vehicle on the Beltline. Courtesy: WisDOT. Foreground: Avion Howard mugshot. Courtesy: Dane County Jail.

MADISON, Wis. — One of the six teens taken into custody after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle on the Beltline Friday evening made his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Avion Howard, 18, faces a felony charge of driving or operating a vehicle without consent and a misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing an officer, online court records show. The court entered a not guilty plea on the misdemeanor count.

Howard was given a $500 cash bond but remains listed on the jail’s roster as of Tuesday evening. Police previously identified him as the driver of the vehicle.

The incident began around 3 p.m. Friday when police received a report of a stolen vehicle in Sun Prairie. Thirty minutes later, the vehicle was spotted on Madison’s west side near the intersection of Whitney Way and Schroeder Road, the Madison Police Department said.

Officers used the vehicle’s tracking system to follow it until it crashed on the eastbound Beltline near the Yahara River bridge. Six suspects, all between the ages of 14 and 18, got out of the vehicle, jumped over a median and ran into traffic on the westbound lanes, police said. One of the teens, a 14-year-old boy, jumped into the marsh below and had to be rescued.

Howard is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on April 7.

