‘I’m so happy I didn’t kill anybody’: 18-year-old charged after shooting into random home, complaint alleges

by Logan Rude

Courtesy of the Dane County Jail

MARSHALL, Wis. — An 18-year-old accused of shooting into a random apartment building last weekend is now facing multiple charges tied to the incident.

Online court records show Chance Norquist was charged Tuesday with one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, and carrying a concealed weapon for his alleged involvement in an overnight shooting last weekend.

Marshall Police Chief John Nault said in a press release that six people were home and asleep at the time Norquist allegedly shot through a window of an apartment in the 400 block of Farnham Street late Saturday night. None of the residents were injured.

Officers responded to the apartment Sunday morning after one of the residents reported they found a bullet hole in one of the windows. The resident told police they heard the sound of glass breaking overnight, but didn’t know what it was, according to the release.

Police ultimately concluded the bullet traveled through the window and living area before it became lodged in a kitchen wall.

While investigating, an officer reportedly saw two people standing outside of the apartment building looking for something in the grass. When the officer made contact with the pair, he saw what he believed might have been a pistol in one of the individual’s pockets.

Another officer responded to help at the scene, and the two individuals were ultimately detained. During a search, police found one of the subjects was armed with a 9mm pistol equipped with a fully loaded magazine filled with hollow-point rounds. Officers later found an empty 9mm shell casing in the grass in the area the subjects had previously been looking through.

Both subjects were later taken to the Marshall Police Department for interviews.

Details from a criminal complaint filed against Norquist allege the 18-year-old got the gun from a friend’s mother, though Norquist and his friend gave different accounts of how the teen got it. During their interviews, Norquist’s friend claimed Norquist stole the gun from the friend’s mother without his knowledge. Norquist allegedly told police his friend had taken the gun from his mother and brought it to Norquist’s residence the day of the shooting. Norquist went on to add that he was carrying the gun because he had previously been robbed in madison.

Later on in the interview, Norquist reportedly admitted to shooting into the home, which he chose at random. He went on to say he knew it was stupid “because that’s somebodies’ life that could be on the line,” according to the complaint.

The complaint goes on to say Norquist regretted shooting at the house immediately after the incident, before saying “I’m so happy I didn’t kill anybody. I am so happy. I was so scared.”

Norquist made his initial appearance in Dane County Court on Tuesday. He was granted a signature bond, which he signed that day. He was later released from the Dane County Jail.

The 18-year-old’s next court appearance — a status conference — is scheduled for May 23 at 2 p.m.

