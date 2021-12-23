18-year-old arrested for allegedly sending child pornography over Snapchat

by Logan Reigstad

MONROE, Wis. — An 18-year-old man was arrested in Monroe Wednesday on six felony charges of sexual exploitation of a child, the Green County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said it received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on November 5 regarding the possession and distribution of child pornography. Following an investigation, the county’s district attorney’s office issued an arrest warrant for Marcus Gordon.

According to a criminal complaint, Gordon sent six files containing child pornography, some involving children being sexually assaulted and at least one of which appeared to involve an infant, plus “numerous other questionable files” to another person on Snapchat.

The Snapchat account from which the files were sent was tied to Gordon’s cell phone number and an IP address that geo-located to his stepfather’s home in Monticello, the complaint said.

Deputies arrested Marcus Gordon at a business in Monroe and took him to the Green County Jail, where he’s being held until appearing in court. The sheriff’s office said that will likely be early next week.

