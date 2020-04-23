18-year-old accused of fleeing police at high speed arrested at home

MADISON, Wis. — An 18-year-old accused of fleeing police at a high speed Wednesday was arrested later at her home, according to police.

The Madison Police Department said an officer was using a laser to monitor inbound traffic on East Gorham Street near James Madison Park at 8:05 a.m. when a car sped by going 63 mph in the 25 mph zone.

According to the report, the officer attempted to pull the driver over, but she accelerated, using a bike lane to pass a pickup truck, which she nearly clipped. The car continued at a high speed going through the State Street area. The officer didn’t pursue, but did get the car’s license plate number. Using the plate number and surveillance video, the officer was able to identify the driver as Ashley A. Akins, of Madison.

Akins was arrested at her home on suspicion of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, knowingly fleeing an officer and resisting or obstructing police. She was also cited on suspicion of unsafe passing on right, operating after suspension and exceeding speed zones.

