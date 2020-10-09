18 more dead due to COVID-19 as Wisconsin health officials confirm 138 new hospitalizations

MADISON, Wis. — Eighteen more people throughout Wisconsin have died as a result of coronavirus complications, according to state and county health officials.

The state’s death toll has reached 1,445* as of Friday afternoon. Green County public health officials announced the county’s first COVID-19 related death Thursday.

Following is a statement from Green Lake County Heath Officer Kathy Munsey…. Green Lake County Mourns First COVID-19… Posted by Green Lake County Public Health on Thursday, October 8, 2020

The state Department of Health Services said an additional 138 have been hospitalized, though 16% of the state’s hospital beds are still available.

Health officials recorded 2,826* new cases of the virus Friday, bringing Wisconsin’s lifetime total to 145,287*. While still a substantial amount, Friday’s case count did not exceed Thursday’s record-breaking numbers. More than 27,000, or 19% of cases remain active.

The seven-day average for positive tests by person has slightly increased to 17.4%. Subsequently, the seven-day average for total tests by day is at 9.3%.

As coronavirus continues to worsen in Wisconsin, Democratic lawmakers are urging GOP leaders to “start taking COVID-19 seriously.” A letter shared Friday said it’s been 178 days since the Legislature met to discuss legislation for dealing with the pandemic.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.