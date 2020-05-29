18 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed as positive percentage of new tests increases to 5.4%

MADISON, Wis. — Health officials confirmed 18 more deaths due to complications from COVID-19 on Friday, with the state’s death toll now at 571.

There have been 591 new confirmed cases since Thursday afternoon, according to combined data from state and county health officials. That number is slightly less than the 617 new cases seen the day before.

A total of 17,830 cases have been confirmed throughout Wisconsin. More than 60% of those positive cases have recovered.

The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has slightly increased to 5.4% after sitting at 4.8% on Thursday.

The number of daily tests that can be done has also increased, as the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said over 13,000 tests were conducted since Thursday across 56 active labs.

On Friday, doctors at Children’s Wisconsin identified the state’s first few cases of a rare syndrome tied to COVID-19 in children. The syndrome can cause swelling in different organs, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes and gastrointestinal organs.

The 2020 Rock County 4-H fair is the latest summer event to be canceled in the wake of the pandemic. The Wisconsin State Fair and Hodag Country Festival were also canceled earlier this week. Health officials have encouraged the public to continue practicing social distancing and wearing masks.

