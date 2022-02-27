18 displaced, $30,000 in damage after Janesville apartment fire

by Stephen Cohn

WiscTV/Channel3000

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Officials said there is $30,000 in damage after a fire at a Janesville apartment building Saturday night.

According to a news release, firefighters responded to the 1300 block of Laramie Lane around 6:15 p.m.

The 12-unit building had a fire on the second floor, which officials said was quickly extinguished.

The release said the fire was isolated to the second floor hallway, with water and smoke damage found throughout the building.

Eighteen people were displaced by the fire, but no injuries were reported.

Officials said the fire was started by an electrical issue in the second floor hallway.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.