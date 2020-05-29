18 Alliant Energy staff members temporarily furloughed

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County’s Alliant Energy Center announced that 18 employees will be placed on temporarily furlough until the center is able to host events again due to COVID-19.

The furloughs will start 30 days from May 29.

County Executive Joe Parisi’s office said that the county will continue to pay insurance and other benefits to those employees who were impacted.

The employees furloughed will be considered for other county positions, according to a release.

If the furloughs last through 2020, the Alliant Energy Center would save around $800,000 in expenditures.

The Reebok CrossFit games, the Dane County Fair and the World’s Largest Bratfest are among some of the events at the Alliant Energy Center that have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

