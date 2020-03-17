17-year-old reports being robbed by group of 10-15 teenagers

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a 17-year-old was robbed by a large group of teenagers downtown Monday night.

The 17-year-old says he was walking on North Blount Street when a group of about 10 to 15 teenagers go out of two cars. One of the suspects reportedly pointed a gun at the teenager and told him to empty his pockets, including his cell phone.

The 17-year-old says he knew some of the suspects, who were described as ranging from 14 to 17 years old. He says the suspects got back in their cars and drove away with his belongings.

No injuries were reported, and police are still looking for the group of teenagers.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.