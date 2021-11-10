17-year-old killed in Rock Co. crash, sheriff’s office says

by Logan Reigstad

TOWN OF NEWARK, Wis. — A 17-year-old boy from Beloit died following a single-car crash in the Town of Newark Wednesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened around 12:20 p.m. on State Highway 213 between South Kettle Road and South Smythe School Road.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a blue 2012 Ford Focus was heading north on Highway 213 when it left the road, went into a ravine, up a hill and then hit a tree and an old power pole before ending up in a field.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office said he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating what caused the crash.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.