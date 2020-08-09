17-year-old drowned after diving into Grant River, officials say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

WISC-TV

WATERLOO, Wis. — A 17-year-old drowned in the Grant River Saturday afternoon after diving headfirst off of a riverbank.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that 17-year-old Lynn Zimmerman was canoeing with friends and family when a group of them stopped near a riverbank to go swimming for a while. Zimmerman reportedly dove hands and headfirst into the water.

Witnesses told law enforcement officials that Zimmerman resurfaced after a couple of seconds before sinking back under the water.

Officials said several people from the group paddled down river to Pigeon River Road where they got out, went to a nearby home and called for help.

Crews were called around 2:41 p.m. and responded to the scene. Roughly an hour after arriving at the scene emergency crews located Zimmerman’s body at the bottom of the river where he had previously gone under.

Zimmerman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Cassville fire and emergency medical service departments, the Bloomington Fire Department, West Grant emergency medical services, Glen Haven first responders, Bagley fire and first responders, Grant County Emergency Management and members of the Southwest Wisconsin Technical Rescue Team’s swift water rescue team responded to the scene.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments