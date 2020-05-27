17-year-old driver collides with fallen tree downed by severe weather

CLARNO, Wis. — A 17-year-old collided with a downed tree in the W6400 block of County Highway P on Tuesday night after a severe storm knocked the tree into the roadway.

According to the Green County Sheriff’s Office, the teenager was traveling westbound on the roadway when she collided with the tree.

The woman reported she was not injured and was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash. A passenger in the vehicle was also uninjured, according to a news release.

The vehicle sustained functional damage but the airbags did not deploy.

Officials said the vehicle was driven from the scene.

