17-year-old arrested on suspicion of drug-related charges following rollover crash

PORTAGE, Wis. — One driver suffered minor injuries in a rollover crash Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded to the 1000 block of West Wisconsin Street in Portage around 2 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

Officials said one of the vehicles involved had rolled and was blocking a lane of traffic. The street was closed for about 45 minutes while the crash was investigated.

The release said bystanders assisted four children and an adult driver out of the rolled over Toyota van.

Authorities said none of the children were injured due to the crash, while the driver sustained minor injuries, but did not have to be transported by EMS.

A second vehicle involved was found down the road from the crash scene. Officials said it was driven by a 17-year-old from Deforest and an 18-year-old from Windsor. Both were not injured, but authorities found marijuana in the vehicle, as well as the 17-year-old driver showing signs of drug impairment.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a restricted controlled substance causing injury. The driver was also cited for possession of marijuana, while officials said additional citations may be issued as a result of the crash.

Authorities said the vehicle operated by the 17-year-old failed to yield the right of way, striking the vehicle that rolled over on its front driver’s side corner.



