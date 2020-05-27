17-year-old arrested on suspicion of criminal trespassing several Madison neighborhoods

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A 17-year-old male was arrested Tuesday night after a series of incidents on people’s property.

According to an incident report, Madison police executed a lengthy search involving several K9’s after several concerned community members in the Hawk’s Landing Neighborhood.

Officials said the teen was seen trying to enter homes, garages and vehicles, and engaged in “odd” conversations with community members after coming onto their properties.

Police said he jumped out from behind a garage door and neared a young woman who they said was “very frightened.” Another victim also chased the teen, who believed he was a burglar.

The teen was involved in several other similar incidents, according to police. He was spotted peddling a bicycle on the Hawk’s Landing Golf Club’s course and running through backyards. He was also linked to an incident where he threw rocks at a man on High Point Road and was previously cited by police Saturday afternoon after causing a disturbance outside the WISC-TV building.

Authorities said he was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass to dwelling, resining or obstruction, and disorderly conduct.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments