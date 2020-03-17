17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dane Co., residents urged to stay home ‘as much as possible’

MADISON, Wis. — Officials announced Tuesday that there are 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dane County. To help prevent community spread of the disease, leaders are urging residents to stay home “as much as possible.”

According to Public Health Madison and Dane County, community spread means there is no known source of the disease. That means that avoiding unnecessary contact can play a big part in reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

“We have reached the level where community spread of COVID-19 is happening,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “Given this level of spread, we are directing community members to practice social distancing and stay home as much as possible. People should also continue everyday prevention strategies like washing hands frequently.”

Officials recommend that community members stay at home whenever possible, especially if you are sick. In addition, limiting contact with others can help. If contact can not be avoided, people should stay at least six feet away from one another whenever possible, the release said.

Multiple businesses are now offering deliveries of essential items. If possible, officials recommend using these services so you don’t have to leave your residence.

Virtual visits with doctors can help health professionals decide if you need to be tested for the coronavirus before showing up to a medical facility in person. Health officials said that residence should call ahead to an emergency department if symptoms are too severe to be dealt with at home.

Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water is the most effective way to avoid getting sick, the release said. Other preventative measures include using hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available, consistently cleaning and disinfecting commonly used surfaces, avoiding shaking hands, getting a flu shot, avoiding touching your face and coughing or sneezing into your elbow or a tissue.

