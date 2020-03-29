16-year-old taken into custody following 120 MPH chase

TOWN OF LEEDS, Wis. – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says it was able to stop a 16-year-old following a high speed chase Saturday afternoon.

According to a release, a Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy initially tried to stop the teen for going 120 MPH in a 55 MPH zone.

The teen led deputies on a chase through the Villages of Wyocena and Pardeeville, before a Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to stop the car with a spike strip on Highway 51.

The 16-year-old driver was taken into custody and brought to a juvenile detention facility. The teen faces charges of of eluding, recklessly endangering safety, operating while impaired, violating a public health order, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of hallucinogenic drugs, speeding, failure to stop at a stop sign and passing in a no passing zone.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Portage Police Department and Blystone Towing.

