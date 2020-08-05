16-year-old strikes mailbox, drives over driveway, arrested for 1st offense OWI

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

EXETER, Wis. — Nathan O. Widish, 16, of Belleville, was arrested on suspicion of operating while under the influence first offense Tuesday after a motor vehicle crash on N9100 Dohm Drive in the town of Exeter, Green County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a release, around 10:10 a.m. Widish was driving eastbound when he left the road, hit a mailbox and continued over a driveway before hitting a fire number marker.

The release said he was wearing a seatbelt and wasn’t injured. The vehicle sustained moderate damage and was removed from the scene. The airbags didn’t deploy.

Widish was arrested on suspicion of OWI first offense (drugs) and was cited for inattentive driving. Widish was released pending court.

