16-year-old cited after crashing into house, Beloit police say

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

CITY OF BELOIT, Wis. — A 16-year-old boy was cited Sunday morning after crashing into a house on the city’s west side.

Good afternoon Beloit. Sometimes you hear a knock at the door and it's good news. Sometimes it is a car on fire. … Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Sunday, October 18, 2020

According to a Facebook post, police said the car crashed into the house in the 1600 block of McKinley Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. Police said the car started a fire, but everyone was able to make it out of the house and damage was minimal.

The post said the driver was cited for reckless driving and for not having a driver’s license or insurance.

