16-year-old charged in murder of Fitchburg teen to remain in adult court after judge denies motion

Site staff by Site staff

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. — A judge has denied a motion to move a teen murder suspect’s case to juvenile court, according to court records.

Myjee Sanders, 16, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the murder of Fitchburg teenager Shay Watson on August 2019. He was 15 years old at the time of his arrest.

Sanders will be due back in court for pre-trial Nov. 18.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.