16-year-old boy crashes stolen car, suffers serious injuries following chase

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A 16-year-old Waterloo boy was taken to UW Hospital after crashing a stolen vehicle Thursday morning.

According to a news release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began on Vilas Road near County Highway BB in Cottage Grove shortly after 11:45 a.m. Officials said a Dane County deputy tried to stop a vehicle that was going more than 30 mph over the speed limit.

The driver led the deputy on a chase and continued to accelerate in excess of 90 mph, the release said. Officials said the pursuit ended after the car collided into the back of a pickup truck at Sprecher Road in Madison.

The 16-year-old suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash. The pickup truck’s driver, a 74-year-old Cottage Grove man, had minor injuries and was not taken for treatment.

Deputies determined the teen’s car was stolen from Madison on Oct. 7.

Madison police are investigating the crash. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is also conducting an investigation.

Officials said preliminary charges are eluding and operating without owners consent as well as a number of traffic citations.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.