16 Wisconsin counties fall out of ‘critically high’ COVID-19 activity, DHS says

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — COVID-19 activity has fallen out of critically high levels in 16 Wisconsin counties as of Thursday, the state’s Department of Health Services said.

Those sixteen counties — nearly half of which are in southeastern Wisconsin — fell to the second-highest category of “very high” activity, meaning case rates are at 350-plus per 100,000 residents instead of more than 1,000. Fifty-six counties, including all of south-central and southwest Wisconsin except Lafayette County, remain in the critically high category.

Case activity remains critically high in Dane County, where a mask mandate remains in place. Earlier Thursday, Public Health Madison & Dane County said a decision on whether the mandate will be allowed to expire is expected to be made in a week or two.

Today’s #COVID19_WI update shows 16 counties have moved from critically high to very high category – from rates of 1,000+ cases per 100,000 residents to 350+ per 100,000. Thank you for your efforts. Please – don’t let up.

➡️ See disease activity: https://t.co/qZw0nSnWe6 pic.twitter.com/26nWIoaXyh — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) February 10, 2022

Wisconsin added 2,508 COVID-19 cases from Wednesday to the DHS dashboard on Thursday.

The state’s seven-day average daily COVID-19 case count continues to decrease; on Thursday, it sat at 2,537, the lowest it’s been since Nov. 9.

