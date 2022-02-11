16 Wisconsin counties fall out of ‘critically high’ COVID-19 activity, DHS says
MADISON, Wis. — COVID-19 activity has fallen out of critically high levels in 16 Wisconsin counties as of Thursday, the state’s Department of Health Services said.
Those sixteen counties — nearly half of which are in southeastern Wisconsin — fell to the second-highest category of “very high” activity, meaning case rates are at 350-plus per 100,000 residents instead of more than 1,000. Fifty-six counties, including all of south-central and southwest Wisconsin except Lafayette County, remain in the critically high category.
Case activity remains critically high in Dane County, where a mask mandate remains in place. Earlier Thursday, Public Health Madison & Dane County said a decision on whether the mandate will be allowed to expire is expected to be made in a week or two.
RELATED: PHMDC says decision on whether mask mandate will be allowed to expire expected in ‘week or two’
Wisconsin added 2,508 COVID-19 cases from Wednesday to the DHS dashboard on Thursday.
The state’s seven-day average daily COVID-19 case count continues to decrease; on Thursday, it sat at 2,537, the lowest it’s been since Nov. 9.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.