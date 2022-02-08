Picking a place to eat isn’t any easier on Valentine’s Day. So here are a few special offerings that might help you decide where to go with your beau, boo or best friend.

Sushi To-Go

If you’d rather celebrate Valentine’s Day from the comfort of your home this year, you’re not alone. RED Madison knows this might be another year where folks opt to stay home, so the restaurant is offering two take-home sushi platters made for two, plus a free platter to the winner of a Facebook giveaway. Pre-order while supplies last

East Coast Flavor

The Botanist Social, a new edition to State Street, is bringing its own East Coast flavor to Valentines Day, with oysters, scallops and salmon Wellington. Choose from three appetizers, three main courses and two desserts to get everything you want out of the meal. 4-10 p.m., Feb. 11-14

Try a Special Cider

Join Hidden Cave Cidery for its second annual chocolate hazelnut hard cider release, and enjoy a 16-ounce bottle of the cider, a brownie from Origin Breads and a scoop of Sassy Cow Creamery ice cream. All ingredients for the cider are grown in Wisconsin, from the apples in Gays Mills to the hazelnut in Mount Horeb. 6-9 p.m., Feb. 11

Three Ways to Celebrate

The Statehouse has three Valentines Day events: a Friday night fish fry, a traditional Valentine’s Day dinner and a champagne brunch. Friday night, choose from either a classic fish fry or a whole roasted Mediterranean sea bass. For Valentine’s Day dinner enjoy a special of chateaubriand beef tenderloin and grilled garlic shrimp, or attend a champagne brunch Sunday morning. Fish Fry Feb. 11; Dinner Feb. 12-14; Brunch 9-2 p.m., Feb. 13

Palatine’s Day

Couples are welcome, but the love between best friends is what D’Vino wants to nurture on Feb. 12. Enjoy a tasting menu that includes lobster ravioli, plus a wine pairing with every course. 2-4 p.m., Feb. 12

Galentine’s Day

Similar to D’Vino’s “Palentine’s Day,” Grape Water Wine Bar is hosting a wine and chocolate tasting event for you and your best girlfriend. Enjoy your self-served wine with some Infusion Chocolates pairing. 3-9 p.m., Feb. 12

Quivey’s Grove

Both The Stone House and Stable Grill will be open with Valentine’s Day specials, including prime rib, salmon, shrimp and a double chocolate cheesecake. You’ll want to make a reservation to guarantee a spot. 6261 Nesbitt Road, Fitchburg, 5-8 p.m., Feb. 12

Dinner with a View

Expect a romantic night with one of the best Capitol views in Madison at Eno Vino, which will offer a five-course menu for three days. Courses include baked pollock and filet de boeuf, plus a deconstructed strawberry and rhubarb cobbler for dessert. Feb. 12-14

Romantic Night Out

Bring your special someone to Cento, and enjoy a five-course prix fixe menu from chef Chris Myers. Options include lobster mac and cheese, saffron risotto and a chocolate lava cake for dessert. 4-10 p.m., Feb. 14

Enjoy a Specialty Meal

Enjoy five courses and a drink pairing at Mint Mark Madison this Valentine’s Day, with omnivore and vegetarian options. End your night with a delicious chocolate rosemary tart with smoked sea salt, and a special Laphroaig caramel scotch. 5:30 or 8 p.m., Feb. 14

Cupid’s Special

A Norwegian salmon filet with garlic roasted mashed potatoes and much more awaits you at Harmony Bar and Grill. Three courses are prepared with gourmet dessert bars as a dessert, and a selection of specialty cocktails or mocktails are available. Feb. 14

Beloved Burgers

DLUX is offering a special Valentine’s Day special that includes two burgers, two shakes and an order of fries for a discounted price. Plus, they’ll char little hearts in the bun to really up the romance. Feb. 14

“Love-sagna”

Hubbard Avenue Diner is hosting its yearly “love-sagna” event, with options to dine in or take out. Plus, you can add a mini Valentine’s Day cake or a strawberry truffle pie to your order. Feb. 14

Cheesy Love

What’s the best way to a Wisconsinite’s heart? Cheese, of course. Fromagination has you covered with a gift this Valentine’s Day that includes four different cheese and chocolate gift baskets for you to choose from. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays), closed Sunday and Monday.

Sweet Tooth

Show your love with chocolates this year by picking up Gail Ambrosius’s “Love is Sweet” Valentine’s Box. You’ll find 12 truffles in each package, including caramel, rose, tart cherry and romantic raspberry. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed Sundays

Chocolate Kiss

Madison Chocolate Co. has a ton of gift chocolate for you to choose from this Valentine’s Day. Indulge on heart-shaped boxes of truffles, or go as simple as a decorated sugar cookie. Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.