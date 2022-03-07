$15K reward offered for information leading to missing UW-La Crosse student, Sun Prairie HS graduate

by Logan Reigstad

LA CROSSE, Wis. — The family of a missing UW-La Crosse student is offering a $15,000 reward for information that helps them find him.

Hamud Faal, 25, was last seen Feb. 20 walking alone near the La Crosse Center. The Sun Prairie High School graduate is set to graduate from UW-La Crosse in May.

In a news release, Rep. Samba Baldeh (D-Madison), a family friend, said a GoFundMe account has raised more than $20,000 to help Faal’s family create a reward, hire a private detective and put up billboards.

Volunteers from as far away as the Madison and Twin Cities areas went to La Crosse in late February to search for Faal but did not find him. A body pulled from the Black River on Feb. 24 was not Faal, officials told News 3 Now’s La Crosse sister station News 8 Now at the time.

Anyone with information should call police at 608-782-7575 or La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online.

