154 Wisconsin National Guard members finish CNA training to help address nursing home staff shortages

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — More than 150 members of the Wisconsin National Guard have now finished certified nursing assistant training in an effort to help open up beds at hospitals and nursing homes in the state, the organization announced Thursday.

In total, 154 soldiers have finished the training since January, when Gov. Tony Evers announced that hundreds of guard members would be deployed to nursing homes dealing with staffing shortages. As of Monday, 17 nursing homes have opened 226 more beds, and more will open when 56 soldiers are assigned to six more nursing homes this week, according to a news release.

“One of our top priorities throughout the pandemic has been to make sure our hospitals and health care providers have the staff and resources they need to keep providing care to Wisconsinites when they need it most,” Evers said in the release. “I am proud to announce that because of the Wisconsin National Guard and its volunteer members who stepped up to be trained as CNAs, we have met and surpassed our goal of the number of nursing home beds we expected to open up. The Wisconsin National Guard continues to be an invaluable partner and one who continues to provide resources that meet our current needs.”

State officials had initially hoped to open 200 more beds by the end of February. The guard members were trained through a partnership with Madison College.

January’s announcement came as hospitals statewide neared capacity due to a surge in COVID-19 cases brought on by the Omicron variant; case numbers and hospitalizations have fallen sharply in the past two months.

