151 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin; roughly 39K cases remain active

MADISON, Wis. — Another 151 people in Wisconsin have been hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon, according to the state Department of Health Services.

With just under 11,000 hospital beds throughout the state, DHS officials said 15% of them remain available for new patients. Gov. Tony Evers said the first patient was admitted to the alternate care facility at state fairgrounds Wednesday.

University of Wisconsin-Madison students and the American Red Cross have also partnered for a blood drive to help patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19.

State and county health officials recorded 17 more deaths, down from Wednesday’s record-breaking numbers. At least 1,720* in Wisconsin have died as a result of coronavirus complications.

The seven-day percent positive for tests by person has slightly increased to 23%, while the seven-day equivalent for total tests by day is now at 12.2%.

Health officials confirmed 3,089* new cases of the virus Thursday. The state has reached an all-time total of 186,246* cases, with roughly 39,000 of those still active. The state’s 7-day average for new cases per day is nearly 3,400, according to DHS data.

On Wednesday, DHS officials said every county in Wisconsin continues to have either high or very high activity levels for disease spread.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.