151 closed in both directions near Mineral point

by Shelby Evans

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Traffic in both directions on US 151 is closed in Iowa County between mile markers 38 and 40.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says northbound traffic should take an alternate route by taking exit 37 and following that to exit 40 to reenter the highway.

Southbound traffic is advised to take exit 40 and follow that road to re-enter 151 on exit 37.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s department is responding to the crash.

Traffic Management says the highway could be closed until 6:30 a.m.

