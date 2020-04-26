150 Wisconsin soldiers return from Afghanistan deployment

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

Red Arrow Soldiers assigned to the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry in Afghanistan.

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs announced Sunday that approximately 150 soldiers from Wisconsin safely returned to the U.S earlier this month.

According to a news release, soldiers with the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry have returned after serving in Afghanistan for roughly seven months.

Officials said the troops landed at Fort Hood, Texas to complete post-mobilization requirements before returning to Wisconsin. Many of the soldiers are expected to return to Wisconsin in the coming days.

The group of soldiers represent a portion of the 400 “Red Arrow” soldiers who were sent to Afghanistan in July 2019, officials said. Roughly 250 soldiers are still serving in Afghanistan.

