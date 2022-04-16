150 soldiers returning to Wisconsin Saturday after 11-month deployment

by Kyle Jones

CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. — About 150 soldiers will return to Wisconsin Saturday following an 11-month deployment, the Wisconsin National Guard announced Friday.

The soldiers of the 107th Maintenance Company spent much of the last year in Eastern Europe, supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve in Poland, Lithuania and Romania. They worked on vehicle maintenance and recovery support.

The unit returned to the U.S. earlier this week, staying at Fort Hood, Texas. Now, they’ll return home to Volk Field. Officials said the troops completed 125 external missions and 15,000 direct labor hours.

Saturday’s ceremony is closed to the general public.

