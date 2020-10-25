15-year-old stabbed man three times in the back in Madison, police say

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

MADISON, Wis. — A 15-year-old was charged with a weapon offense after stabbing a man three times in the back after an argument on Saturday night, according to the Madison Police Department.

Around 11 p.m., police were called to a residence on the 1000 block of E Mifflin St for a disturbance. Not long after, a victim with multiple stab wounds showed up at a local hospital.

Police learned that there was an argument between adults when a 15-year-old grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim three times in the back. They were able to locate the suspect and found him armed with sticks.

With the help of family members, police were able to de-escalate the situation and get the suspect to drop the sticks. The suspect then attempted to flee on foot, but police were able to safely take them into custody.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for a medical clear and then to the Juvenile Reception Center after being charged. The victim was released from the hospital after being treated for several stab wounds.

