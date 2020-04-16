15-year-old runaway arrested in connection with multiple car thefts

MADISON, Wis. — A 15-year-old Madison teen was arrested following multiple car thefts, according to Madison police.

Officers said the teen boy was identified as the suspect in a burglary on Colony Drive after his image was captured on home surveillance video.

The teen, who was listed as a runaway, was found inside a Tree Lane apartment, which is not his address.

Officers said he was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center and could face multiple counts including burglary, theft and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.

The teen is a person of interest in multiple property crime cases in the Madison area, according to police.

