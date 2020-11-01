15-year-old faces armed robbery charges after attempting to steal a purse

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police charged a 15-year-old with strong armed robbery after he followed a woman out of a bar and attempted to take her purse at 9:00 p.m. last night.

Witnesses observed the juvenile grab the victims purse and a struggle it in the parking lot, according to the incident report. The victim was pulled to the ground where she suffered facial injuries.

Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot but was quickly apprehended by officers. They also located the victims belongings after the suspect discarded them.

The 15-year-old male was then charged and booked into the Juvenile Reception center.

The victim sought treatment at a medical facility.