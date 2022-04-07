15-year-old boy reported missing in Adams Co. found safe
DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. — Officials in Adams County say a 15-year-old boy who had been reported as missing has been found safe.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said Jared Anderson had last been seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the township of Dell Prairie.
In an update to its Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said Jared had been found and was safe.
