15-year-old boy reported missing in Adams Co. found safe

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff's Office.

DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. — Officials in Adams County say a 15-year-old boy who had been reported as missing has been found safe.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said Jared Anderson had last been seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the township of Dell Prairie.

In an update to its Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said Jared had been found and was safe.

