15-year-old arrested in connection with shots fired on Madison’s south side

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a south-side shots fired incident in the 4300 block of Lumley Road, according to an incident report.

Law enforcement officials said they took the 15-year-old into custody at the scene and found a loaded handgun in a pocket.

Around 2:20 p.m. Monday police responded to multiple calls of shots fired. The suspect is believed to have been on foot when he shot at an occupied car several times.

The car was later found with two bullet holes, according to the report. One of the bullets entered through the back window traveled between the driver and passenger, missing them by a few inches.

Police said the incident was a targeted act of gun violence.

Officials are pursuing tentative charges of first-degree reckless endangerment, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and carrying a concealed weapon.

