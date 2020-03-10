15-month-old found not breathing dies, police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The 15-month-old child who was found not breathing early Saturday morning has died, according to the Janesville Police Department.

Tuesday morning, Janesville police said they would be hosting a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding the death of a 15-month-old that occurred Saturday.

Police responded over the weekend to a report of a 15-year-old who had been seriously injured. Steven M. Horan, 30, was looking after his girlfriend’s child when she left the Eisenhower Avenue residence. When the mother returned, she found the child seriously injured.

The child was transported to a local hospital, but later died, according to the police department.

Horan was arrested in connection with the child’s injuries.

