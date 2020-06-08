15 Madison-based organizations that focus on black empowerment

Here are a few donation opportunities to support local groups working to fight racial injustice and lift up black people and families in our community

Protestors march in an event organized partly by Freedom Inc. on June 1. Beth Skogen

There are countless ways to support racial justice movements and organizations for social change. If you’re looking to make monetary donations, the Madison area is home to a number of groups that could use your dollars to better their services and reach their goals. Here is a list of 15 places to donate if you want to support local black empowerment:

The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness

This nonprofit organization founded by Lisa Peyton-Caire in 2012 is committed to eliminating health disparities and a multitude of other barriers that impact black women and girls. Donate here.

Madison Black Chamber of Commerce

The goal of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce is to build up black-owned businesses in the greater Madison area. Donate here, and check out a list of black-owned food businesses to support here.

Freedom Inc.

Through direct services, community organization and leadership development, Freedom Inc. aims to make shifts in social, political, economic and cultural climates, specifically to engage with low- and no-income communities and end violence against women, gender-non-conforming and transgender folks, and children within communities of color. Donate here.

Urban Triage Inc.

The mission of Urban Triage, Inc. focuses on empowering black families and engaging community systems and resources to reduce and eliminate barriers in education, health, accessibility and class. Donate here.

Free the 350 Bail Fund

This newly created fund aims to accumulate bail money for black people incarcerated in the Dane County Jail system. Use PayPal, Cashapp or Venmo to donate here.

Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership and Development

This organization emphasizes the empowerment of black families and black males, in particular. Through areas of programming like youth leadership, arts and culture, economic empowerment and justice and reconciliation, the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership and Development is working to transform the face of leadership in Madison. Donate here.

Wisconsin Women’s Network

The Wisconsin Women’s Network fights for all aspects of women’s lives, racial justice included. Understanding the intersection of race inequities and disparities, advancing race equity, eliminating racism and preserving rights to folks who have historically been denied their rights based on race are the main priorities of WWN’s racial justice initiatives. Donate here.

Boys & Girls Club of Dane County

This community chapter aims to lead the way in youth development. Partnerships with local businesses, foundations and community program initiatives work to empower and inspire all young people, especially those in need. Donate here.

MABEE

The Madison Alliance for Black Economic Empowerment, or MABEE, was founded by Eric Steven Upchurch II in 2017. The group is partnered with the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, and connects black entrepreneurs to resources, revenue streams and each other. Donate here.

Progress Center for Black Women

Centered around black women and their families, The Progress Center for Black Women provides resources, space and events as a means of fostering connections and personal transformation. The PCBW’s vision is to “create more powerful communities of black women who are leaders, doers and owners.” Donate here.

Young, Gifted and Black Coalition

This Facebook group is working to fight state violence and poverty, to enforce prison and jail reform and further focus on black-led solutions. Donate here and take a look at the Facebook page here.

100 Black Men of Madison Inc.

An affiliate of 100 Black Men of America Inc., this nonprofit organization aims to make a tangible difference in the lives of area youth, particularly black males. Through programs based in education, mentoring, health, wellness and economic development, 100 Black Men of Madison is working to expand opportunities and improve the quality of life for everyone in our community. Donate here.

YWCA

The Young Women’s Christian Association, better known as YWCA, focuses on eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all through race and gender equity initiatives, job training, transportation, housing and shelter. Donate to the Madison chapter here.

Urban League of Greater Madison

The mission of the Urban League of Greater Madison is to educate, employ and empower black folks and other community members in an effort to live well, advance professionally and contribute to the community. Donate here.

Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation

Resources for business building – finances, education, one-on-one assistance – are available through Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. WWBIC prioritizes service to those who are likely to face barriers in entrepreneurship, like women, minorities and people of lower health, but help is available to anyone. Donate here.

Hannah Twietmeyer is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.

