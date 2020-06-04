14-year-old killed in Kenosha County crash

Chris Stanford

SALEM LAKES, Wis. — A 14-year-old boy who was wearing his seat belt was killed in a car crash Wednesday night, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office.

The collision happened on Highway 50 at County Road B around 8 p.m. when a Volkswagen traveling at a high speed hit a Toyota, officials said.

A 19-year-old man from Twin Lakes and a 19-year-old woman from Bristol in the Volkswagen were taken to the hospital, along with a 20-year-old man from Twin Lakes who was driving the Toyota, according to a sheriff’s department release.

The boy killed has not been identified, but authorities say his brother was driving the Toyota.

Sheriff’s officials could not confirm any citations or charges for anyone involved. There are no immediate indications that intoxicants were involved.

